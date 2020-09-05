An online degree from Texas Tech can earn you a high salary

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University:
The coronavirus pandemic forced schools across the nation to go from in-person classes to online-only classes in the blink of an eye. With a new semester barely underway, most universities are still choosing to continue with some or all online classes.
For students who choose to earn their bachelor’s degree online through Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships, their return on investment is considered one of the best in the nation. Business Insider listed the top 11 online colleges in the U.S. where graduates earn more than $90,000 a year, with Texas Tech claiming the No. 7 spot.
“Texas Tech University offers more than 100 high-quality online degree and certificate programs,” said Justin Louder, associate vice provost of eLearning & Academic Partnerships and interim superintendent of TTU K-12. “These programs prepare students for rewarding careers in a variety of fields. A student can complete their bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or doctoral degree from anywhere with Texas Tech’s eLearning programs.”
Students who earn their online bachelor’s degree through Texas Tech can expect an average mid-career salary of $92,700. With 22 online bachelor’s degree programs available, there is a wide variety of options for potential students to choose. Out-of-state students enrolled in fully online programs at Texas Tech also are charged a rate comparable to in-state tuition.
Visit the eLearning & Academic Partnerships website for more information.
(News release from Texas Tech University)