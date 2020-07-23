Andre Agassi, Elvis Andrus partner with Team Luke Hope for Minds

LUBBOCK, Texas — Team Luke Hope for Minds announced this week that will be joining forces with tennis legend Andre Agassi and Texas Ranger Elvis Andrus to make up for funds lost due to the pandemic.

As a part of a new “Christmas in July” campaign, Team Luke aims to raise $100,000 by August, and so far, the organization has raised $75,000. Agassi pledged to match the first $20,000, and Andrus will give $100 for every hit he makes come baseball season, which resumes this Friday.

“People have been so wonderful in helping us raise money. We know that we’re going to get to our one hundred thousand dollar goal,” said Tim Siegel, Executive Director of Team Luke Hope for Minds.

Due to the pandemic, Team Luke had to cancel all but one of its scheduled fundraising events this year, leading to a loss of more than $300,000. All the funds support families of those impacted by a brain injury.

“We’re still getting families that need our help,” Siegel said.

This month is especially difficult for Siegel as the drop in funds coincides with an emotional anniversary.

Five years ago next week, his 9-year-old son Luke suffered a severe brain injury after a golf cart accident.

“The month of July is a tough month for me because it represents what happened to Luke on July 28, 2015,” Siegel said.

Before the accident, Luke played baseball, and the sport is something both Luke and his father still love to this day. Siegel added that Andrus is Luke’s favorite baseball player. For years, Andrus has supported the organization and the family by sending Luke video messages and even visiting him in the hospital. So when Andrus got involved at a time they most needed donations, it was especially meaningful.

“Luke is my hero, and I’m just so happy that Luke’s heroes … They have meant so much to our family and the Team Luke Hope for Minds Family,” Siegel said.

For more information on how you can help, head to teamlukehopeforminds.org or text “July” to 76278.