Andrews community remembers 2 members lost in fatal bus crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Andrews community is still in shock after a fatal bus crash Friday left two community members dead. The high school marching band was on it’s way to Sweetwater for a playoff game when a truck going the wrong way slammed into the bus head-on.

Andrews band director 58-year-old Darin Johns, and the bus driver, 69-year-old Marc Boswell were both killed in the crash, along with the driver of the truck.

“I texted [Johns] and I just said ‘I just heard are you okay?'” said former Coronado Band Director, and current Consultant with bands at Sundown, Mack Bibb.

Johns and Bibb were friends and colleagues.

“45 minutes later I texted him again and told him I was praying for him,” said Bibb. “I was concerned about him because I knew where he probably was on the front seat of that bus and I’ve been there 100 times right where he would have been. That’s a very bad place to be in a accident like that.”

While the head-on collision killed Johns, former colleges and students remembered him as more than a band director.

“Darin was a remarkable individual. A tremendous director but an even better person,” said Bibb.



Over the weekend, support from all over the state poured in for the Andrews community. Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbott among others went to social media to send thoughts and prayers.

Monday afternoon the Sweetwater band filled in for the Andrews band at the rescheduled game that Andrews High had been headed to Friday night. The band played a tribute to Johns, Boswell and the students of Andrews.



“Band is a family,” Bibb said. “It’s a tragedy but it has united us in way that maybe you don’t think about whenever or until something like this happens.”

While the community mourns these losses, the bond Johns had with his students will never disappear.

“The people in Andrews are hurting and the kids are hurting and there is nothing that is going to change that. I know they know how Darin felt about them and they won’t loose that part. That’s always going to be there,” said Bibb.

Two of the students on the bus were taken to UMC in Lubbock with more serious injures, 11 were taken to a hospital in Big Spring for more minor injuries and the other 12 students on the bus were uninjured.

