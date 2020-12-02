Andrews family mourns loss of three killed in Scurry County Crash

SNYDER, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public safety released the names of six people killed in a crash in Scurry County on Friday. DPS officials reported the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

DPS said a Nissan SUV was travelling west and crossed into the eastbound lanes on U.S. 180, 10 miles west of Snyder. The Jaramillo family was in a Taurus, including a 2-year-old-boy. All three passengers in the Taurus were killed. Three people in the Nissan also died, and another three were taken to Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Larry and Lucinda Jaramillo’s son, Alex, was the driver of the Ford Taurus.

“Family was everything to Alex, and to Crystal. They were big on family,” Lucinda said.

The couple describes Alex as a hard worker with a big heart. He was 27.

“Anybody asked for help, regardless of what it was, he was there,” Larry said.

His wife Crystal was 25.

“She’d go above and beyond to cheer people up. To sit down and just listen to people,” Larry said.

The couple was travelling with their 2-year-old son, Lucas.

“Loving, caring, he loved pickles,” the Jaramillos said. “He was all boy. I mean he loved fishing, he loved throwing rocks, he loved playing ball.”

The family said the young family was an inspiration, and positive influence for all who knew them.

“Alex’s smile, Crystal’s smile, Lucas’s smile. Everyone was always talking about their smiles,” Larry said.

Following Friday’s crash, the Jaramillo family said they are heartbroken. The couple leaves behind two daughters. Larry said their faith is getting them through.

“God is the only thing that can turn a tragedy into triumph. Just God and family,” Larry said.

The couple said they are thankful to the first responders who arrived on scene.

“Their compassion, the compassion that they have shown us,” Larry said.

The Jaramillo family said both the Snyder and Andrews community have shown an outpouring of support, for a family gone much too soon.

“Their legacies… what could have been. 27, 25 and 2 I mean I still can’t fathom what’s going on. It’s just very difficult to swallow right now,” Larry said.

The Jaramillo family said receiving comments from folks who knew them is helping to ease some of their pain.

“Their positivity and the love they shared and gave everybody. It’s just amazing,” Larry said.

A funeral for the Jaramillo family will be held in Andrews on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.