Animal Control Officer commended for going the extra mile

LUBBOCK, Texas — Animal Control Officers do a lot to take care of animals in our community and although it can be a difficult job, they make a big impact. On Thursday we spoke to one family who was grateful for how an officer went the extra mile.

On Sunday, Stephanie Leigh and her mother Judy Wall received a devastating call, informing them that their beloved dog, Lucy who had been lost for a few weeks, had been found deceased after being hit by a car.

“‘Ma’am, and I’m so sorry,’ he said, ‘We found Lucy, on the corner of 31st in Quaker, and the vehicle hit the dog and left,'” said Wall, explaining the phone call she received from the Animal Control Officer.

Sadly, it was a pet owner’s worst nightmare, a lost dog found too late. However, it was the officer that made the difference.

“He did give me her collar and her tag. He just said, ‘Take your time, you know, I would want closure if this was my dog,'” said Leigh.

The officer that explained that he was really just doing his job.

“I just try to be nice about it try to be kind, try to be sensitive to what they are going to be experiencing with with that news,” said Lubbock Animal Services Field Officer Brett Rosenau. “And I can only imagine getting a phone call myself and hearing that my dog is has passed.”

Rosenau said his work is a labor of love.

“I really love dogs, but I also love serving people and, and helping people,” said Rosenau.

It’s a service that the City of Lubbock and all its critters couldn’t go without. Rosenau encouraged all to act with compassion and kindness no matter their profession.