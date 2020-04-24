Animal in Floydada tests positive for rabies

FLOYDADA, Texas — On Tuesday evening, a skunk was shot and killed at the 900 block of West Tennessee Street, according to a press release from the city of Floydada.

The press release said the person who reported the animal noticed the animal had been acting in an odd manner and felt the need to report it to animal control in Floydada.

Floydada Animal Control Officer Manuel Barrientos contacted local veterinarian Glasson. Rabies testing was initiated and the results came back positive, according to the press release.

Floydada animal control has put out animal traps and will be patrolling all weekend, the city says.

If you see an animal acting suspiciously, call the Floydada town hall at 806-983-2834.