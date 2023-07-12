CROSBYTON, Texas — The Animal Rescue of Crosby County is set to host its Dog Days of Summer event on Saturday, July 22. The event will be held at Stuffology in Crosbyton at 102 Aspen Street.

The Animal Rescue of Crosby County said in a press release that there will be live music by West Texas multi-instrumentalist, Wyatt Kenney.

The press release said food will be available at the event for purchase starting at 11:00 a.m., attendants will be able to choose from a pulled pork sandwich, brisket sandwich or a hamburger. Homemade ice cream will also be available and can be traded for a bag of dog food. It will also be available for purchase for $3 per cup.

A percentage of all sales at Stuffology will be donated to the Animal Rescue of Crosby County.