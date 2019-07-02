Animal services truck caught fire in TV station parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas – A City of Lubbock truck caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of KLBK.

Lubbock Animal Services was at the TV station to feature a dog up for adoption during the KLBK News at Noon. The staffers and the dog got out of the truck safely. There were no reports of injuries.

A couple of station employees used fire extinguishers to douse the flames and Lubbock Fire Rescue also responded just to make sure the fire was completely put out.

According to LFR, the cause was possibly an electrical problem in the battery compartment.