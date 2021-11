WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 10: Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter delivers remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Marriott Wardman Park February 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. Thousands of conservative activists are attending the annual gathering in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Ann Coulter, a conservative political activist and author, will speak at Texas Tech University.

The Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Tech will host the event from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Student Union Red Raider Ballroom B, 15th Street & Akron Avenue. According to the Young Conservatives event page, Coulter will speak at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free. To RSVP, click here.