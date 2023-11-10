LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock community and Home Instead celebrate 20 years of Be a Santa to a Senior, a gift-giving program for older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact that Be a Santa to a Senior has had over the past 20 years,” said Stephanie Dodson, owner of the Lubbock Home Instead office.

If shoppers would like to participate you can look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree at the Home Instead Office located at 1010 Slide Road.

Ornaments featuring the desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available until December 11. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.