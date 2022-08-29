LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Fiestas del Llano, Inc. who is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will once again hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain.

Event is FREE!!

The celebration this year will begin on Saturday, Sept 17 at 10:00 am with a parade.

Fiestas Patrias Parade will start at First Baptist Church on Broadway & Avenue V traveling east on Broadway up to Avenue M and then turn north up toward eastside of the Civic Center parking lot. All businesses, non-profit organizations, schools, any type of clubs, and athletic teams are encouraged to participate for FREE in the parade. No entry fee to participate.

Please contact Zenaida Aguero-Reyes to receive an entry form or visit our Facebook page @FiestasDelLlano.

Fiesta Patrias Celebrations will begin at 11:00 am – 6:00 pm on Saturday, Sept 17 at Buddy Holly Park on N. University & Cesar Chavez Drive.

Entertainment will consist of all local bands including traditional Mariachi groups and Folklorico dancers.

Grito de Dolores ceremony will take place Saturday, September 18 at 4:45 p.m. This ceremony is the reenactment of Father Hidalgo’s declaration of Independence from Spain.

Enjoy entertainment and food from various vendors.

Interested non-food or food vendors/trucks for Saturday, please contact Zenaida Aguero­Reyes for more information.

For additional information contact Zenaida Aguero-Reyes at 806-252-2828

This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.

(Press release from the Fiestas del Llano, Inc.)