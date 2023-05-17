LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas 635 organization that supports law enforcement will host its second annual golf tournament fundraiser on May 27 at 8:00 a.m. at the Shadow Hills Golf Course (6002 32nd Street) in Lubbock to honor Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr., according to a press release.

In 2018, Officer Floyd East Jr.’s wife, Carmen East established Texas 635 to help support families of law enforcement workers who have fallen.

The Texas 635 was founded in memory of TTU Police Officer Floyd East Jr., said the report. Officer East was killed in the line of duty by a TTU student, Hollis Daniels, in 2017.

The fee to participate in the tournament is $480.00 for a 4-person team, said the release. It will also include breakfast and lunch.

The organization offered emergency “monies to fallen officer families….help them maintain a healthy mental wellbeing.”

All of the proceeds will go towards benefiting Texas 635 and “their work with families of fallen officers…”