Ralph Barerra with the Lubbock County VOICES Community Coalition, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their partnership with a local artist to bring awareness to overdose issues.

They are partnering with a local artist and the Texas Tech University Association of Students About Service. They asked the community to submit items that represent a loved one who has suffered from or lost their life to an overdose.

Submissions will be accepted via email or in person at the drop-off location. All submissions must have a signed release form or the submission will not be accepted.

The finished art piece will be unveiled at the annual Overdose Awareness event, Sept. 5 at the Texas Tech University Center for Collegiate Recovery. The collage will also be on display at the LHUCA Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery for the First Friday Art Trail Sept. 6.

For complete list of acceptable documents and more information including rules/regulations and release forms, follow them on Facebook @LbkVOICES.StarCare.

Use the video link to see Barerra’s interview on KLBK Bright & Early.