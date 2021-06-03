Annual police report: What crime police say increased 105% in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released its annual report for 2020. Last year saw a decrease in auto thefts, robbery and home break-ins.

However, the city had an increase in aggravated assault, business break-ins and homicides.

There were 41 homicide cases in 2020, which is a 105 percent increase compared to 2019.

Lieutenant McClure with the Lubbock Police Department said the pandemic might have affected some of these crimes.

“People losing their jobs,” McClure said.” People being stuck at home. There were just a bunch of different ingredients that lead to a volatile situation. It was just one of those years that was an outlier.”

Teresa Stephens, the owner of the Cast Iron Grill, knows firsthand how the pandemic pushed tensions to an all-time high. Just a few months ago, her restaurant was broken into, causing property damage.

“The littlest thing would set people off,” Stephens said. “We’re all full of anxiety, being anxious, fearful, scared, and that’s because of the situation and the fear of the unknown. You know the virus created that.”

Another small business, the Wallflower beauty parlor, was broken into on Tuesday. The owner, Lindsy Taylor, said it caught her off guard.

“Just having someone else in your space–who wasn’t supposed to be there–who doesn’t respect your things–is a violation and sort of disturbing feeling,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, the intruder broke a window, took a bike and food from the kitchen. But surprisingly, they didn’t take any electronics or anything of great value.

The police said these cases aren’t as frequent as they were last year.

“We’re on track this year to be more in line with 2019,” McClure said, “but we are nowhere close to the number we were halfway through the year at this point last year.”