This photo was proved by the Slaton Police Department.

SLATON, Texas — Slaton’s annual Santa Red and Blue returns on Saturday, December 17.

According to a press release from the Slaton Police Department, over 120 volunteers will gather at 10:00 a.m. to disperse elements of a Christmas dinner and toys to approximately 110 families.

“Santa Red and Blue is a program comprised of volunteers from the community, the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, the Slaton Police Department and UMC EMS,” the press release said.

Santa Red and Blue teams up with the South Plains Food Bank to deliver the Christmas food boxes and three age-appropriate toys per child.

The program raises approximately $10,000 annually and spends about the same back to the community, the press release said.

For more information, you can visit the Santa Red and Blue Facebook page or call Chief of Police Trevor Barnes at 806-241-3603.