Annual spring and summer watering restrictions begin April 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City’s annual spring and summer irrigation restrictions become effective on Wednesday, April 1 and continue through September 30.

Watering Days and Times

Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address: Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week

Other Year-Round Restrictions

Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Irrigate landscape without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

“We commend our customers for the significant amount of water they have conserved over the past decade. We ask that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage this summer. As we persist in our effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand, we can preserve our water supplies for many more decades to come. Effective water conservation is a long-term continuous effort.”, said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

