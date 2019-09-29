Annual WPS Candlelight Vigil to be held on Wednesday, October 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc.:

Please join Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo, 904 Broadway, at 6:30 pm for the annual WPS Candlelight Vigil where family, friends, and community will gather to honor those who were killed by an intimate partner due to domestic violence in Texas in 2018.

For more information, contact Community Outreach and Education Coordinator, Steven Garcia, at 806-496-1313 or sgarcia@wpslbk.org. For more information about domestic violence resources or support services, contact the WPS Hotline number 806- 747-6491, or visit www.wpslubbock.org.

(News release from Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc.)