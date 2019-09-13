Annually, cats kill 10,000 times more birds than wind turbines

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has come up with numbers that show that wind turbines are not killing fields for birds.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, cats are the bigger predator overall to the bird population followed by collisions and building glass.

How they came up with these numbers is mind boggling itself, but still the report is out. The most recent estimates show that felines are responsible for 2.4 billion bird deaths.

Wind turbines rated a small fraction of deaths from collisions. Wind turbines were responsible for over 200,000 bird deaths while collisions from building glass are estimated to be responsible for nearly 600 million bird deaths.

Recently, as the wind power industry grows, environmentalists have voiced concern over the environmental impact of the renewable energy. While there is some evidence that turbines can hurt specific types of bird populations, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service admits the relationship between wind turbines and birds is understudied.

States like Hawaii have already taken extra steps to protect many of its endangered species of birds. The state requires all potential wind projects on both private and public land to have permits and conservation plans for the bird and bat population.