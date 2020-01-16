Anonymous Good Samaritan donates $10,000 for dog’s life-saving procedure

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Shelter wants to say ‘thank you’ to the woman who donated $10,000 dollars for a life-saving surgery for two-year-old Boxer Mix, Clarice.

“It just gave everyone the chills, and even some of the receptionists started to cry when they saw what was in the envelop,” said Eila Machado, a veterinarian with LAS. “The only request was to use it for Clarice, and all our other dogs.”

Clarice was transported to the shelter after a car shattered her front leg. Machado said they had to wait 72 hours before getting her an x-ray, because the owner could have shown up and legally claimed the dog. However, the owner never showed and the leg was irreparable.

“At that point we had to talk about what was best for her, what was in her best interest,” said Steven Green, Director of Lubbock Animal Shelter. “The surgery she needed was expensive, and it wasn’t out of the question to euthanize her because of pain and suffering.”

The $10,000 donation more than covered Clarice’s surgery, and her front leg was amputated. The shelter said they do not know who was so generous with the donation, but are extremely grateful towards her.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Greene said. “I wish at the very least I could send you a thank you card, you have done so much for Clarice and all of our animals here.”

Clarice is recovering from surgery with a foster family, but is still seeking a forever home. If you would like to know more about here give Lubbock Animal Shelter a call at 806-775-2057.