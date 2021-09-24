Another arrested, 3 remain at large in Sept. 12 deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department on Friday arrested a Lubbock man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred September 12 in East Lubbock.

Tyroen Robinson, 23, was arrested Friday afternoon Atascosa County on Highway 37 near Pleasanton, a spokesperson for LPD said. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail.

On September 12, officers received a shots-fired call at 6:12 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located Lashundrick McBrewer, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Texas Anti-Gang Center Officers arrested Akkini McDade, 19, for third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm at approximately 9:30 p.m. September 16 in the 1800 block of East Brown Street.

McDade was previously involved in a shooting in which he was the victim.

The Metro Unit was still searching for 28-year-old Shaye Johnson, 28-year-old Shayn Johnson and 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

