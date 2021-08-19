Another Lubbock COVID death, bringing the local total to 751, health department said

LUBBOCK, Texas — One more person died from COVID-19 as reported Thursday by the City of Lubbock Public Health Department – bringing the total for Lubbock and Lubbock County to 751.

A total of 54,148 cases were reported since the start of the pandemic for the city and county combined.

The number of active cases locally was 3,296. That’s the highest since early January.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nine ICU hospital beds were available in Trauma Service Area B (TSA-B) which includes Lubbock. The state said 17.87% of hospital patients in TSA-B were confirmed as COVID cases.