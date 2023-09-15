LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced another closure was set to take place due to road work near the unfinished Loop 88 and Flint Avenue on Monday.

TxDOT said crews expect drainage work at the intersection to take a little over a week to finish, weather permitting. The road is expected to reopen on September 25.

“The work is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps,” TxDOT said in a press release.