Another round of severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected across the South Plains region from late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening across the South Plains. This activity will move eastward through the evening and early overnight.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and locally heavy rainfall are the primary threat with the thunderstorms. An isolated tornado is possible.

Locally heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding in some locations. May spots picked up one to three inches of rain Monday evening and Monday night. The ground remains saturated in many locations. Any additional heavy rainfall will lead to flooding.

Severe Weather Outlook: Monday PM – Tuesday AM

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

