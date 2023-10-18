LUBBOCK, Texas — Cody Feaster, 35, was arrested on Friday after he was accused of breaking into a married couple’s home and assaulting someone with a firearm, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The documents said Feaster and Armando Mendoza, 26, broke into a home in the 2200 block of 2nd Street in August of 2022. According to the documents, officers found the victim with a bloody mouth and “a large bump” on his forehead.

The document said Feaster and Mendoza “forced their way” into the couple’s home, and one hit the victim in the head and face with a handgun.

Armando Mendoza booking photo courtesy: Lubbock County Detention Center

Cody Feaster booking photo courtesy: Lubbock County Detention Center

The documents indicated Feaster and Mendoza targeted the victim because he owed the two money. The victim’s wife attempted to call the police, which led to one of the suspects threatening her with a gun.

The documents stated that based on the circumstances, it appeared the suspects “forced entry” into the victims’ home and stole their property.

Mendoza was arrested in June and charged with Burglary of Habitation and Aggravated Kidnapping/Sexual Assault from an unrelated case. As of Wednesday afternoon, Mendoza remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $400,000, according to online jail records.

Feaster was also charged with Burglary of Habitation and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Online jail records said he was still held at the LCDC on a $75,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.