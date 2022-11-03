CLARIFICATION: We originally quantified the size of the ad buy in Lubbock in an earlier version of this article. However, upon further examination, we were unable to verify the size. The text of the article was temporarily removed while we investigated further. We have restored the article but without certain claims that could not be verified.

LUBBOCK, Texas — No It Couldn’t LLC, an advocacy group mounting an attack ad campaign against Governor Abbott, claims it made an ad buy in the Lubbock media market starting Tuesday. The ads were not purchased on KAMC, KLBK or EverythingLubbock.com

The Texas Tribune reported the group purchased ads in the state using what the Tribune called dark money.

The ad, called “Side Effect,” evoked images of the attacker in the Robb Elementary School shooting to criticize Governor Abbott’s record on firearms.

After this story was published, the group, when asked for specifics, said the ads are running on cable news in Lubbock, including CNN and Fox News Channel.

State Representative Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who chairs the Texas House Investigative Committee into the Robb Elementary shooting, criticized the use of the attacker’s image. He has made a point since the beginning of his investigation to not reference the attacker’s name or image and omitted any identification of him in the committee report.

“It is completely irresponsible to use a mass shooter’s name or image. Doing so gives them what they sought in the first place — notoriety. It also inspires others to copy cat their evil. I strongly condemn those who continue to do this with reckless abandon.” Dustin Burrows on Twitter

The attacker is shown in the ad walking the halls of Robb Elementary and firing an assault rifle into the classroom.

The ad comes as public polling indicates that gun violence is not an issue at the top of Texas voters’ minds. Recent polling shows at least a third of Texans identify border security and immigration as the most important issues to them, followed by inflation at 12 percent.

Only 6 percent chose gun violence as their most important issue, although 55 percent of Texans think the state’s gun control laws should be stricter.