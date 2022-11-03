LUBBOCK, Texas — No It Couldn’t LLC, an advocacy group mounting an attack ad campaign against Governor Abbott, made a six-figure ad-buy in the Lubbock media market that began airing Tuesday.

The ad, called “Side Effect,” evokes images of the attacker in the Robb Elementary School shooting to criticize Governor Abbott’s record on firearms, including legislation he signed last session which expanded the right to carry handguns in public without a license.

“Greg Abbott has made it easier to get a gun and fire a weapon, not only legally, but culturally,” a person associated with No It Couldn’t LLC said. “The people associated with this are not anti-gun. They’re Texans who love this state and absolutely love the second amendment. We’re for sensible gun laws.”

State Representative Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who chairs the Texas House Investigative Committee into the Robb Elementary shooting, criticized the use of the attacker’s image. He has made a point since the beginning of his investigation to not reference the attacker’s name or image, and omitted any identification of him in the committee report.

It is completely irresponsible to use a mass shooter's name or image. Doing so gives them what they sought in the first place — notoriety. It also inspires others to copy cat their evil. I strongly condemn those who continue to do this with reckless abandon. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) October 26, 2022

“Seeing Dustin Burrows’ reaction to it inspired us,” said the representative of No It Couldn’t, who wished to remain anonymous, arguing it is important for Texans to view the surveillance video of the attacker. The attacker is shown in the ad walking the halls of Robb Elementary and firing an assault rifle into the classroom.

“I wonder what would have happened if Emmett Till had a closed casket?” the anonymous representative said. “At what point is it going to be worse to be complicit in passing laws that make it easier to purchase guns than to worry about what we see on the screen?”

The ad comes as public polling indicates that gun violence is not an issue at the top of Texas voters’ minds. Recent polling shows at least a third of Texans identify border security and immigration as the most important issues to them, followed by the inflation at 12 percent. Only six percent chose gun violence as their most important issue, although 55 percent of Texans think the state’s gun control laws should be more strict.

No It Couldn’t hopes its advertisements will increase the salience of the issue, especially in reliably-Republican West Texas.

“I don’t think you care about the price of gas if you’re having to identify your child by their DNA,” the advocacy group’s representative said. “In West Texas, an unwillingness to support public schools properly, hanging West Texas out to dry with their healthcare, the way we are seeing their hospitals evaporate… West Texans are smart and they can tell when somebody is not doing the right thing.”

Click here to see the ad. It carries a warning message from YouTube which must be acknowledged before the video will play.