Antibody testing proving more people have had COVID-19 than shown

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health recently conducted a study testing their employees for COVID-19 antibodies, leading doctors to the realization that more people have caught the virus than typical case numbers account for.

Dr. Lawrence Martinelli with Covenant Health said many folks are unaware they have been exposed and have potentially spread it without knowing.

“If you think about the number of cases we’ve had in Lubbock, there could be double or even triple overall in our community that we don’t even know about,” said Dr. Martinelli “Because asymptomatic people — around 30 percent or 40 percent — have no reason to get tested.”

After testing thousands of individuals around the country, they’ve come to the conclusion that the health care workers in COVID-19 units are less likely to get it.

Dr. Martinelli said health care workers are statistically at or below typical infection rates in communities.

“Which is reassuring to us, because it’s possible working in a hospital may be protective,” he said.

Troy Pratt, who works IT at Covenant Health, said he tested positive for antibodies without ever knowing he had the virus in the first place.

“I had body aches, fatigue and gastro issues, but I didn’t have [symptoms such as] fever or coughing, or trouble breathing, so I wasn’t for sure it was something I had,” said Pratt. “I went into the clinic, got [my blood drawn to test for antibodies], about two days later got those results back and sure enough I was positive.”

Dr. Martinelli said experts expect to continue seeing as less people get tested unless they know they have been exposed by someone they know.

One aspect Dr. Martinelli emphasized is there is no evidence quite yet showing COVID-19 antibodies leading to immunization, which is why they still suggest people to do their part to slow the spread even if they have antibodies.