LEVELLAND, Texas — The arrest of an Anton couple last week serves as a reminder to pet owners about the risks of neglecting aggressive dogs, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

“You have an individual, number one, who has lost his life in a very tragic way. You also now have owners who are in custody and criminally culpable for his death. I mean, it’s a tragic situation all around,” said Ray Scifres, a Hockley County Sheriff.

A jury indicted Jose Elizondo, 72, and his wife San Juanita Elizondo, 66, last Wednesday on criminally negligent homicide charges, after their three dogs fatally attacked one of their neighbors in his driveway last June.

“You need to make sure your fence is sufficient to keep those animals in. If you have them on a tether, you have to make sure the tethers are going to hold them, and [in] Lubbock, you can’t tether them outside of a fence,” said Director of Lubbock Animal Services Steven Greene. “You need to do everything you can to keep control of that animal.”

Having dogs vaccinated for rabies, trained by professionals, and insured may be worth looking into for owners with aggressive dogs, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that dog attacks in Hockley County are uncommon.

LAS, however, said it investigated more than 800 dog bites within city limits last year, which is average.

Pet owners can be held responsible for dog attacks both criminally and civilly, Greene explained, and when dog attacks are reported, the animal must usually go through a “dangerous dog hearing.”

“If a dog is declared dangerous by a court, there are very specific steps that must be taken related to your homeowner’s insurance policy; related to the type of enclosure they have to be in, and the steps you must take to secure those animals,” Scifres stated. “Then, if there is any further issue, you run the risk of those dogs being destroyed by court order.”

Knowing your dog well enough to be proactive is key, Scifres suggested.

“[In] certain situations, they may snap, bark or lunge. Have the dog on a short leash, harness or muzzle. Taking those extra steps, I think, [is] a good thing,” Scifres recommended. “You understand your dog. You understand the tendencies. You understand the environment that you have your animal in and what those possible reactions could be, and you’re taking every necessary step to prevent that.”

The Elizondo’s three dogs underwent euthanasia. If found guilty, the couple could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and a lifelong criminal record.