ANTON, Texas — Anton Independent School District said in a press release on Monday that one of its staffers was accused of “educator misconduct relating to a student or minor” and was no longer employed by the district.

According to the release, the accusations was made on Tuesday, August 8, and the staffer was placed on administrative leave. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office told EveythingLubbock.com the investigation was ongoing, and no arrests had been made.

Anton ISD said it was “grateful” for the cooperation it received from HCSO and would continue to “cooperate to the fullest extent.”

The district also said any inappropriate relationships between district employees and students is “never tolerated.”

“Employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students,” the release stated.

The district encouraged anyone with concerns about a “suspected improper relationship” between a staffer and a student to contact the AISD Superintendent or HCSO.