HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday it arrested a man from Anton who was accused of animal cruelty.

HCSO said it was notified on Sunday about a case of potential animal cruelty involving two dogs at a home in the 400 block of East Ellwood. Deputies received information of a male later identified as Billy Sherrod, 55, was driving with two dogs tied to back of vehicle.

It was believed by investigators Sherrod’s actions caused the death of one of the dogs without the consent of its owner and causing the other “unjustifiable pain.” according to HCSO.

HCSO said Sherrod was charged with two counts of Cruelty to Non livestock Animals. As of Tuesday morning, Sherrod remained at the Hockley County Detention Center on bonds totaling $10,000.