LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday morning that 18-year-old Ahdias Stewart was arrested for a shooting that left 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz dead.

According to a press release from LCSO, Stewart was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and charged with murder.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported deputies responded to the 9900 block of North Boston on Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Ruiz and Andrew Mojica, 46, with gunshot wounds, according to LCSO. Ruiz died from his injuries at University Medical Center, and Mojica was treated for non- life threatening injuries before being released.

LCSO said a murder warrant was filed, and Stewart was taken into custody in the 7100 block of West FM 1264 with the help of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit.