LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University’s Black Student Association announced it is bringing back its annual Miss Black TTU scholarship pageant in social media earlier this month.

According to BSA Vice President and Pageant Director Zaria Sumling, the pageant was created eight years ago to shine a light on the women of color on Texas Tech’s campus. The young woman crowned Miss Black TTU will serve as the BSA’s royalty candidate for homecoming the following year.

Sumling explained Texas Tech did not crown a Black woman homecoming queen until 1981 and the pageant was important because it shows anyone can represent the University.

“[I] think it’s important to just show that there’s not just one person or one race, one figure on Texas Tech’s campus, and anybody can represent the school,” said Sumling.

BSA president Christianah Adejoukun said the pageant is giving the representation needed to the Black community on camps.

“I think it is very important when it comes to representation of our women that are African American on campus, we go to a school that is not only a [predominantly white institution], but an [ Hispanic Serving Institution,], Adejoukun said.

Jadyn Owens was crowned Miss Black TTU in 2021 and was the BSA’s royalty candidate in 2022 and said that her reign has been great.

“Making appearances with my sash and crown and showing up for the Black community has been really important to me, making sure the black community know I am there for the, said Owens.

The pageant was scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom in Student Union Building on Texas Tech’s campus. The pageant is open to the public and tickets are still available for purchase.