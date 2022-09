LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., at Mission Villa Apartments on 5128 Aberdeen Ave.

One person was trapped inside, according to LPD. Luckily, there were no injuries following the incident.

However, the Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed that 21 people were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.

The scene was cleared as of 6:07 a.m., LFR said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.