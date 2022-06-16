LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue was called and responded to a fire at the Falcon Cove Townhomes in the 1900 block of 66th street. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Use the video player above to watch a live stream. Police radio traffic indicated LFR evacuated nearby apartment units.
There were no reports of injuries at the time. LFR called for a second alarm. As of 4:05 p.m. the fire was still burning. Three buildings were on fire and two have ben completely destroyed, according to a photojournalist on the scene.
EverythingLubbock will provide updates as information becomes available.