Apollo 11: 50 years later

HOUSTON — Fifty years ago in July, the United States was about to do something out of this world. Literally!

Headed for the moon, Apollo 11 launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins.

(Photo Courtesy: NASA)

The Apollo program was a massive effort that sent the first astronauts into orbit around the Moon in 1968, and then landed a dozen astronauts on the moon’s surface between 1969 and 1972.

The mission objective was a national goal set by President John F. Kennedy back in 1961 for a manned crew to land and return safely to Earth before the decade was out.

For a look back to the past, you can CLICK HERE to view the Apollo 11 mission timeline.

Listed below are a few amazing facts about the lunar landing:

Neil Armstrong’s “one small step for man” was not that small at all. The foot of the Eagle’s ladder to the surface was about 3 ½ feet. It wasn’t really a small step at all.

Have you ever locked your keys in your car? Well, astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin could have been locked out of the lunar module. When pilot Buzz Aldrin joined Armstrong on the moon’s surface, he had to make sure not to fully close the Eagle’s hatch because the cabin would start depressurizing, making it extremely difficult to re-enter.

During the BBC’s live television coverage of the moon landing, Pink Floyd jammed the tune “Moonhead.”

The first flag on the moon was likely purchased at a Houston Sears store by a NASA secretary.

The computer that ran the guidance was less powerful than today’s smartphone.

All types of innovations came from the Apollo program. Nike Air running shoes, stud-less winter tires, freeze dried backpacking meals, anti-fog ski goggles and don’t forget the Dustbuster cordless vacuums.

Neil Armstrong was an Eagle Scout.

The Apollo 11 mission, the first manned lunar mission, launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida via the Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) developed Saturn V launch vehicle on July 16, 1969

A 70mm Airborne Lightweight Optical Tracking System (ALOTS) camera, mounted in a pod on a cargo door of a U.S. Air Force EC-135N aircraft, photographed this event in the early moments of the Apollo 11 launch. (Date: July 16, 1969)

Earthrise viewed from lunar orbit prior to landing. (Photo Courtesy: NASA)

Crater 308 viewed from orbit. (Photo Courtesy: NASA)

LM approaches CSM for docking / earthrise in background. Date: July 21, 1969 (Photo Courtesy: NASA)