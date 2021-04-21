April 2020 murder in Lubbock caught on video, family still seeking justice

LUBBOCK, Texas — A lawyer representing the family of 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez reached out to EverythingLubbock.com to raise awareness about his murder. The lawyer also released surveillance video of the murder.

Rene Quintanilla, courtesy of the Lubbock County Detention Center

Rodriguez was shot and killed on April 10, 2020 while working at Wendy’s on South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

According to police, Rene Quintanilla Jr., now 25, shot Rodriguez in the parking lot during an argument. Rodriguez was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Quintanilla was arrested and charged with murder, but as of Wednesday had not been indicted.

According to a coworker of Rodriguez, while ordering in the drive-thru, Quintanilla became upset after another employee asked him to clarify what type of lemonade he wanted.

The coworker said Rodriguez stepped in and eventually the argument ended up in the parking lot. Police said Quintanilla then pulled out a gun and shot Rodriguez.

“Robert Rodriguez was a son, a brother, a father and was dearly loved by his family, friends and coworkers,” said Valeri Malone, who is representing the family of Rodriguez in a civil lawsuit.

Quintanilla posted bond in April 2020 and remained out of jail as of Wednesday.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.