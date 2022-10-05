LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock business owner was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday, according to online jail records. Officials told EverythigLubbock.com the charge came from Denton County.

According to the LPD, Roderick Jeffrey, 37, owner of Aqua Kingz, was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

Aqua Kingz is a Lubbock business that was accused in March 2022 of taking money from customers but ultimately never providing pools or spas that were promised.

As of Wednesday evening, Jeffery remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Officials said he will have chance to post bond, but if not he would then be transferred to Denton County