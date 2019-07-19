LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Lake Landmark will host an Archaeology in Action Day on Saturday, July 20.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and admission is free.

This annual behind the scenes tour show visitors recent discoveries in the research lab and at the current excavation site, a news release said.

This is the only day of the year when the lab and excavation site is open to the public.

All ages are welcome to attend.

The Lubbock Lake Landmark is located at 2401 Landmark Drive, just off North Loop 289.

For more information, please contact Susan Rowe at 806-742-1116 or visit the event’s Facebook page.