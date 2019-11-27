Arching power lines, high wind spark brush fire in Plainview Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

The holiday travel season is officially here with one of the busiest travel days of the year being the day before Thanksgiving. The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport wants travelers to have the best experience possible as they prepare to take flight from LBB. Here are a few tips to remember:

Packing: - Pack wisely - make sure there are no prohibited items in your carry-on luggage and no valuable items or medications in your checked bags- Visit www.tsa.gov, or download the TSA app for more information on permitted and prohibited items

Before you leave for the airport:- Passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before flight- Confirm the status of your flight before arriving at the airport

"There is winter weather in the local, and national, forecast," said Director of Aviation Kelly Campbell. "Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport."

Checking-In- If you are checking a bag for your flight, you will need to drop off your bags at the ticket counter whether you checked-in online or not.- Allow more time to check-in if you are traveling with infants, young children, elderly passengers, people with disabilities or pets.- For those traveling with a service animal, LPSIA has a Service Animal Relief Area (SARA). The SARA is located across from Gate 9.

Picking Up- If you are picking someone up at the airport, the Cell Phone Waiting Area offers a place to park for free and wait for your passengers to arrive.- When you pick someone up at the terminal, please remember the curbside is for immediate pick-up and drop-off only. Curbside waiting is not allowed.