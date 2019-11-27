Arching power lines, high wind spark brush fire in Plainview Tuesday

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

PLAINVIEW, Texas – Over 17-acres of land burned in a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Plainview, according to a news release from the City of Plainview.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 3rd Street and Quincy Street near Creek Side Range.

According to Plainview Fire Chief Tim Gibson, arching power lines in the high wind likely started the fire.

The fire chief said security camera footage obtained from a nearby home confirmed the cause.

No injuries or major damage were reported with the fire.

