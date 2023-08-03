Allergy season is worsening in at least eight Texas metro areas, according to a new report. (Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Lubbock continues to see high temperatures, allergies are more likely to worsen.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke to Dr. James Tarbox, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians Allergy and Immunology on how the summer heat has worsened allergy symptoms.

“When the temperatures get this hot, and with the occasional winds that will get more pollen into the air. So with more pollen in the air, people tend to have more symptoms especially if you’re allergic,” Dr. Tarbox said.

As the season starts to change and we approach fall Dr. Tarbox said that you may see symptoms start to worsen in a week or two as ragweed and tumbleweed season approaches.

Dr. Tarbox recommended ways to reduce the severity of allergy symptoms.

“Making sure air filters are changed in your car and house. You can take over the counter medicines like steroid nasal sprays and histamine eyedrops. You can also do saline rinses, all can benefit you if you have allergies or symptoms,” Dr. Tarbox said.

Dr. Tarbox said that if you are wanting to prevent allergies, you can see an allergist to be skin tested.

“Depending on what you’re allergic to, you could actually take allergy shots and over time that will actually improve your symptoms,” Dr. Tarbox said.

Dr. Tarbox said that if you think you might have severe allergies, see a physician or allergist to get a grasp on the situation and to get yourself to feeling better.