LUBBOCK, Texas — There aren’t many empty offices here in town. According to an August CoStar report, Lubbock’s vacancy rate is just 3.4%, compared to the national average of about 13%.

“Most of our people have generally been working in an office-type environment,” said CEO and President of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, John Osborne. “We still have quite a few people that work from home, and we actually have quite a few people that work for a company that really doesn’t have a huge presence here.”

Companies are paying about $18 per square foot for the average office space. Donna Sue Clements, the Lubbock Association of Realtors president, said the Hub City isn’t seeing a lot of high-rise offices for lease.

“Some of the most popular offices that we’re seeing are the garden offices, and we see those all the time,” said Clements. “Anything from about 600 square feet up to about 1500 square feet is in high demand.”

Costar says in Lubbock, roughly 400,000 more square feet of office space is being occupied compared to last year, but Osborne tells us the growth isn’t just in one area.

“We are seeing it obviously in the South and Southwest side of town, but we’re also seeing it on the West side, the Northwest side and even to some extent, a lot of renovations going on in the Downtown area,” he said.

Offices are just one aspect of commercial development. From restaurants to retail, the demand just seems to be growing.

“What I always like to say is that rooftops, equal businesses, and so those businesses are going to come in and they’re going to develop and be here to support our citizens,” Clements said.

According to Osborne, the variety of businesses is crucial to keep the city’s economy going. As the workforce in Lubbock grows, there’s a good chance commercial development will too.