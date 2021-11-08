Are people ditching at-home workouts?

LUBBOCK, Texas — During the height of the pandemic, one trend that became popular was working out from home. Companies like Peloton saw huge increases in sales, but now their stock is dropping, as people continue to head back to their gyms.

“A lot of people ended up coming back. So a lot of our members that left or even were working out at home like they wanted to be here in the gym,” said Owner of Iron Roots Strong, Britt Morin.

Lubbock gym owners said they aren’t totally surprised folks have gone back to their gyms.

“People had been on lockdown and really just missed that fitness aspect of their [lives], especially that community aspect and getting to do classes with their friends and their co-workers people they live life with,” said Owner of Nick’s Fight Club, Jonathan Wright.

While gyms across the country hosted zoom workouts or virtual personal trainer sessions, both Nick’s Fight Club and Iron Roots Strong have seen almost all their members return post-pandemic.

Nick’s Fight Club even said they continue to see new faces walking through their doors.

But both owners believe people chose not to stay home once restrictions were lifted because people get more out of their workouts when they are around others.

“Working out at home is definitely convenient. You don’t have to go anywhere, you can work out on your own schedule,” said Morin. “But being in a gym you are just naturally going to push yourself a little more when there are people around you and it’s just going to help you reach your fitness goals a lot faster.”



And as the new year approaches, they said it’s never too early for folks to start on their fitness goals.

“Take the first step. Get off the couch make it happen, but then find you a place where you can find not only the weights or the treadmills or the boxing rings or the style of fitness you want to do, but find some people who are like minded,” said Wright.

Both gyms are expecting another influx of people to come to the gym once the holidays are over and 2022 begins.