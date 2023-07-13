LUBBOCK, TX — According to some reports, solar energy has played a huge role in providing power for the state during these intense heat waves. With these consecutive triple-digit temperatures, many Texans-including some here in Lubbock-might be wondering if they should spend tens of thousands of dollars to save now on their utilities.

Ryan Seales and his family have had solar panels for about a year, and he said they’ve been pleased with that decision so far.

“You know, it’s very sunny here in Lubbock most of the year, so it just seemed like a good option for us, you know, lowering the consumption of energy, helping out with CO2 emissions and all that type of stuff,” said Seales.

The inner workings of the panels are more complex than meets the eye according to Curt Rinehart with Hub City Solar.

“The solar panel is the current absorbs from the sun, so underneath each module there’s an inverter transfers it from DC current to AC current, and then that goes into your home because the same current that’s in the wall and it back feeds into the grid,” said Rinehart. That being said, if the sun is shining and your power’s out, the solar panels outside won’t work without a back-up generator or battery.

Rinehart also said that while solar panels are pretty durable, even against small hail, they are similar to some roofs in that they’re not made to withstand baseball-sized hail and similar kinds of damage.

“If you have a hailstorm that’s going to hurt your roof, the hailstorm is going to hurt the panels,” said Rinehart. “We recommend everybody check with your homeowner’s insurance agent, and make sure that they’re covered underneath their policy. It’s not very much a month to add to the policy because it’s just on your roof already, and it’s usually one deductible.”

Similar to roofing insurance, if someone offers to write you a check, pay your deductible or something of that nature, Rinehart and Seales both said to be skeptical.

According to Donna Sue Clements, current president of Lubbock Association of REALTORS®, solar energy is a great way to save money, but if you’re not in a forever home, they might end up costing you more money down the road. Clements said most people move every five to seven years, it’s good to check with a trusted REALTOR® about the options.

“Our options are you can either pay off the solar panels, you can have the new buyer assume that loan, but they have to qualify in addition to being able to qualify to purchase the property, or you can take the solar panels from the home and take those with you to your new residence, but you have to repair the roof there,” said Clements.

All three agree solar panels are a long-term investment and said it’s important to do your research in the company you use, and if the price of the panels is less than your current utility bills.

“Make sure you do your research on the company, you don’t want to go and get solar panels on your roof with a company that may not be around,” said Seales. “Just make sure it’s something that is right for you. If you’re not willing to stay in the house, that type of thing, or maybe you’ll be using more energy than those things can produce anyways, and it’s going to cost you more money in the long term.”

Altogether, the decision on whether to get solar panels is different for each home. Rinehart said. however, he sees a bright future for the solar panel industry here in the Hub City.

“They’ve been around since 1800, believe it or not, the panels have,” said Rinehart. “It’s just the technology has gotten better. I don’t know how much better the actual sales are going to get, but as far as the battery backups, the generators, I believe they may get better.”

Rinehart and Seales also recommend being vigilant against deals that sound too good to be true and look at references online. Not only do fly-by-night companies come through town that may not be a trustworthy as they seem, but some local companies may not do the best work, which can create a fire hazard for your home.