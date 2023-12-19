LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County as a whole has seen over 1,100 less traffic crashes in 2023 compared to 2022, according to Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department. However, Lieutenant Cross also said fatalities in those crashes are up this year compared to last, with 40 people losing their lives.

“Oftentimes or sometimes those crashes result in more than one fatality so in [2021], 2022 and 2023 we’ve seen somewhere in the mid-thirties to low forties in the number of fatal crashes,” Lt. Cross said.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with Texas DPS said some of those crashes in town are connected to more drivers being on the road at one time, many of which might be in a rush this time of year.

“Hey, just, you know, pay attention to your drive and if you have multiple people in the car, then really utilize that passenger to help you watch out for stuff; be that extra set of eyes for you,” Sgt. Bures said.

Both men agreed intersections are a hot spot for car accidents, especially near Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Lt. Cross said in his experience, most intersection crashes are due to mindless driving, where the person at the wheel hits the vehicle in front of theirs.

Sgt. Bures added drivers trying to make a dark yellow light, or running a light that’s already turned red, are another hazard at intersections. He encouraged folks to wait a bit once the light turns green before you step on the gas, to try and prevent getting hit by a straggler.

Since it is the holiday season, after all, both men recommend being especially careful at shopping centers like at the South Plains Mall, Canyon West or the West End too.

Altogether, the holidays can be a stressful time for many, which Sgt. Bures said can make driving even more agitating and cause folks on the roads to lose patience and not drive their best. But, he said he hopes Lubbock drivers remember the reason for the season.

“Give your fellow drivers a little bit more grace,” said Sgt. Bures. “If someone has their turn signal on now, you know, let them in, and if someone let you in, just give them a friendly wave to the hand.”