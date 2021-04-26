Area family gifts $1,000 award to Frenship softball in daughter’s memory, after she was taken by domestic violence

Newlywed Holly Combs was only 24 years old when her husband took her life. They had only been married for 7 weeks.

Her parents, Chip and Alice Combs, have worked tirelessly ever since to bring awareness to domestic violence. They formed the non-profit, “Holly’s Hope: No More Fears, No More Tears,” to raise money for other young women.

This weekend they awarded $1,000 to Frenship High School Softball Senior Claudia Kerr, in honor of Holly.

As their work continues, they invite others across the South Plains to join in. On July 9th and 10th they will host a cookoff in Wolfforth. Those who would like to be involved can contact Chip Combs at 806-773-4603 or Alice Combs at 806-549-7083.

If you would like to give directly you can send a Venmo to Alice-Combs-2.

Watch the video above for the full story.

