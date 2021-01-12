Area family pulls trapped drivers out of snow, free of charge

When a winter storm dumped inches of snow across much of Texas and the South Plains on Sunday January 10, the snow quickly turned to ice.

The next day, the ice trapped many drivers on the roads trying to get to work, but people like the Letos quickly stepped in to offer help.

The Leto family offered to pull trapped drivers out on the Lubbock Blizzard Recovery Facebook page, and ended up helping dozens of people across the region. They also shoveled snow and gave first responders free rides to work.

“We do it all for free as we want everyone to be safe and not be stranded,” Christina Leto said. “We have a vehicle that is capable of doing it.”

