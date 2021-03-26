Area vaccine clinics report having extra doses

LUBBOCK, Texas — Getting as many people vaccinated as possible has been the goal of South Plains health departments for months.

“This is how we are all going to fight the pandemic,” said District Leader CVS Health, Akash Patel.

Even as vaccines roll in, there have not always been enough people in line to get vaccinated.

“The beginning of the week, we really saw a slow down in folks seeking the vaccine,” said Director of the City of Lubbock Health Department, Katherine Wells.

This week’s clinic in Levelland also reported a similar issue.

“We had right at 600 hundred appointments, but we just had people not show up or cancel for personal reasons or forget it,” said Emergency Management Coordinator for Levelland and Hockley County, Cole Kirkland.

Lubbock gave out 150 doses to walk-in appointments yesterday, and Levelland provided 105 people on their waitlist registry with a shot this week.

Both clinics said when they are faced with extras, they do whatever they can to fill those gaps.

“There are two panics. You either have too much or not enough, and we were fortunate to have too much. I think there are a lot of areas that aren’t getting as much as they’d like,” said Kirkland.

The Lubbock Civic Center even occasionally holds vaccines in the freezer until the next day.

“I was disappointed that we weren’t able to fill up all our appointments at the beginning of the week, but if we don’t fill those slots–it’s not like the vaccine goes to waste. It just depends on how the clinic flow is going. If lots of people are moving through and the line isn’t long, we will allow more walk-ins,” said Wells.

And while extras keep popping up, all area clinics are working hard not to waste a shot in hopes that herd immunity is closer than we think.

“It’s the only way we are going to be able to fight this pandemic and overcome it,” said Patel.

These clinics hope these extra vaccines soon become a thing of the past once the state opens up to allow all adults to be vaccinated on Monday, March 29.

Appointments for next week at the Lubbock Civic Center open on Monday, March 29. To make an appointment at the Lubbock Civic Center click here.