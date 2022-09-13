LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report.

Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the police report, the victim told police he and Villa bumped into each other.

“[The victim] stated that he said, ‘Excuse me,’ but [Villa] had words to say about the situation,” the police report said.

The two began to argue, and another person is seen on surveillance video trying to keep the two from fighting, according to the police report.

The police report said a security guard escorted everyone outside after a brief fight broke out between the two parties.

A shouting match then began in the parking lot and ended when Villa went to his car and grabbed a pistol, according to the police report. He pointed it at the victim and his three friends.

Villa and his friends drove away from the scene after this, the police report said.

Police identified and located Villa and went to his home to arrest him. Villa tried to drive away, but was pulled over by officers and arrested, according to the police report.

Adventure Park told EverythingLubbock.com that it was thankful no one was injured in the incident and that its in-house security officer and LPD were able to respond quickly.

Villa was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.