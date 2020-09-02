Argument at brand new club led to shooting, one person injured police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered injuries after a shooting on August 30 at what police referred to as an after-hours club, located at 3610 Avenue A, according to a police report.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers were watching the newly opened club on the east side of 207 39th Street when they noticed people running away, according to the report.

An officer heard multiple people yelling “They’re fighting” and “He’s got a gun.”

Shortly after that, police heard a single gunshot. Then, officers heard approximately five gunshots from the area of 40th Street and Avenue A, according to the report.

As officers got closer to the building, they saw a group of people carrying a man out to a vehicle outside the building and yelling, “He’s been shot.”

Police ran over to try and apply first aid to the victim, but he told police he was not shot.

However, police later confirmed that the victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center.

Officers were able to speak to multiple witnesses on scene who said the suspect got into an argument at the northeast door of the new club. That was when the suspect pulled out a gun, the report states.

One witness said the suspect pulled out his gun and then fell forward as if he tripped, and then the gun went off.

The suspect was not located by Wednesday.