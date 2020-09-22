Argument in Plainview leads to woman beating man with baseball bat, police said

PLAINVIEW, Texas– Police were still searching Tuesday for an aggravated assault suspect after a police report said she beat the father of her children with a baseball bat on September 19.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 1001 block of West 10th Street, according to Plainview Police.

Police said the man and woman have children together, and they got into an argument.

The woman showed up at the man’s home with their children in the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the woman then started hitting the man with a bat.

On Tuesday, police said they did not have any updates on the suspect.

The case remained under investigation.